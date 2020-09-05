National Bank Financial Boosts Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Price Target to C$0.65

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$0.50 to C$0.65 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.50 to C$0.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.50 to C$0.70 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Leucrotta Exploration from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.81.

Leucrotta Exploration stock opened at C$0.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Leucrotta Exploration has a 1 year low of C$0.15 and a 1 year high of C$0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.48.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leucrotta Exploration will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Leucrotta Exploration news, Senior Officer Robert John Zakresky sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total value of C$59,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,214,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,441,441.30.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

