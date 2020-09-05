National Bank Financial Cuts Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$57.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$67.71.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$55.34 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$46.38 and a 1-year high of C$76.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$56.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.44. The company has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 64.16%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.