National Bank Financial Increases Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$1.55

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$1.40 to C$1.55 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Capstone Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$0.90 to C$1.40 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.85 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cormark increased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$1.30 to C$1.45 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$0.60 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.44.

Capstone Mining stock opened at C$1.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $468.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.76. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.33 and a 1 year high of C$1.37.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

