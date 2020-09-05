National Bank Financial Increases Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$4.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WCP has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.30.

WCP stock opened at C$2.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.54. The stock has a market cap of $942.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$5.71.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$157.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$164.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.21%.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

