National Bank Financial Lowers Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$2.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SES. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James set a C$2.10 price target on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.54.

Shares of SES stock opened at C$1.36 on Tuesday. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$6.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.79. The company has a market cap of $261.60 million and a P/E ratio of -5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$291.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$457.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

