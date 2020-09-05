National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

NBHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded National Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on National Bank from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.75.

NYSE NBHC opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.78. National Bank has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $864.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $86.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 21.92%. Equities analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,100,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,301,000 after buying an additional 47,522 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National Bank by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after purchasing an additional 89,299 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in National Bank by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in National Bank by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in National Bank by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

