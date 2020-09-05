National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NCMI. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush cut National CineMedia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.29.

NCMI stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $286.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.15. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 74,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $216,261.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 31,795 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,183,000 after acquiring an additional 28,827 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

