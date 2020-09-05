National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $63.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of National Health Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.29.

NYSE:NHI opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.20, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.17. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.11 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 57.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 108.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 26.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $110,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

