Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 110 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.42.

NASDAQ FB traded down $8.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.73. 30,247,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,479,072. The company has a market cap of $829.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total value of $44,914.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,459.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,631 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,842. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

