Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 1,192 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Centene were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centene by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centene by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

In other Centene news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $2,176,978.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $2,216,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,861 shares of company stock worth $13,843,387. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNC traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,495,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,031. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.88 and its 200-day moving average is $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.