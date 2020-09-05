Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 2,873 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 78.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,786,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $975,282,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,091,668,000. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,253,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,515,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,492,344. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.54. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

