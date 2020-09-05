Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 2,900 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.07. 1,091,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,554. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.09. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

