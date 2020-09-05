Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 195 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,588,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,804,000 after acquiring an additional 69,065 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,949. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.11. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $138.11 and a 52 week high of $210.16.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

