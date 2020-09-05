Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 330 Shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,434.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGIB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,826. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.11 and a one year high of $61.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.85.

