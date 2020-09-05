Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $733,000 Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.3% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Dohj LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 12.5% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 18.3% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 2.4% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $248.40. 2,909,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,595. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The company has a market cap of $145.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.74 and its 200-day moving average is $229.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

