Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 452.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,524 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $2,617,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,458,000 after acquiring an additional 15,542 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,624,000 after acquiring an additional 105,672 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Shares of RGLD traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.56. 867,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,835. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.82. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.97 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 45.34%.

Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

