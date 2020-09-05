Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Paul John Balson purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $205,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 24.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,549,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.6% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software stock traded down $13.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.75. 638,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,936. Paycom Software Inc has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $342.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total value of $15,251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total transaction of $2,346,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,859,170 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.25.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

