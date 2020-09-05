Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Lowers Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.01. 8,737,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,997,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

