Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Lowers Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.10.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,589,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.