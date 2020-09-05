Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $172,000. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $2,848,000. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 50.5% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $484,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $385.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,430. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $385.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $107.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Argus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

