Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New $413,000 Investment in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 41,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $2,144,516.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,685.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $1,901,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 161,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,695,867.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,527. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HRL stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $51.08. 1,351,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,036. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.93. Hormel Foods Corp has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Cfra upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

