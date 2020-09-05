Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 130 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $4,492,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $611.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $584.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $2.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $580.36. 714,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $619.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.48. The firm has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.48, for a total transaction of $1,507,682.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,067 shares in the company, valued at $27,915,563.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.59, for a total value of $6,595,898.42. Insiders have sold 185,405 shares of company stock valued at $113,100,147 in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

