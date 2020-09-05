Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 204 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $117,683,000 after purchasing an additional 97,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 44,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,826,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,724. The company has a market cap of $159.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $220.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.17.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.48.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

