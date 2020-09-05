Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 265 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Cyberark Software by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cyberark Software by 542.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Cyberark Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cyberark Software by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cyberark Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyberark Software stock traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.98. 834,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,887. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.57. Cyberark Software Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.22, a P/E/G ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyberark Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.15.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

