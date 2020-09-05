Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases New Position in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $952,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Botein sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $142,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 525,644 shares of company stock valued at $23,892,624 over the last three months. 21.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 31st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.55. The stock had a trading volume of 745,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,325. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $821.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 171.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

