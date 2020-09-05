Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases New Position in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $952,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Botein sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $142,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 525,644 shares of company stock valued at $23,892,624 over the last three months. 21.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 31st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.55. The stock had a trading volume of 745,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,325. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $821.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 171.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

Comments


