Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 218.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 39,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,404,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.71. 2,783,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average of $81.58. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $87.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $4,680,594.00. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $1,855,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,694.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,877 shares of company stock valued at $28,290,503 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

