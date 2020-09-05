Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 57.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,098,000 after buying an additional 22,510 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth about $5,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Shares of RMD traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.56. 476,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,087. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.36.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $396,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,296 shares in the company, valued at $13,861,731.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total transaction of $1,050,740.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,216,183.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,109 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,735 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

