Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 58,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,959,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Alphabet by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $50.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,591.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,607,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,096. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,733.18. The company has a market cap of $1,116.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,545.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1,392.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,688.62.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.