Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. Natus Medical has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $614.77 million, a PE ratio of -907.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.18). Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $84.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTUS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Natus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Natus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Natus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

