Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Director Sells $130,200.00 in Stock

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Director Richard A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $130,200.00.

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $421.64 million, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $15.91.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.15 million. Nautilus had a positive return on equity of 18.03% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nautilus by 578.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nautilus by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Nautilus from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Nautilus from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on Nautilus in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Nautilus from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.21.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.