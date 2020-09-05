Needham & Company LLC Lowers Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RST. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rosetta Stone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rosetta Stone presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Rosetta Stone stock opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.36 million, a P/E ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90. Rosetta Stone has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $31.24.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rosetta Stone will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RST. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone during the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,595,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,367,000 after acquiring an additional 32,207 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

