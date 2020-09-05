Needham & Company LLC Raises Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $47.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DOMO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Domo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Domo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Domo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.43.

DOMO opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. Domo has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $47.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.90.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. Domo had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.76%. The company had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Domo will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 7,575 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $247,020.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,241 shares of company stock worth $1,203,517 in the last three months. 15.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Domo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Domo by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 420.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Domo by 4,006.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Domo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

