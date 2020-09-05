NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Upgraded at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has $9.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

NPTN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James cut NeoPhotonics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.93.

NYSE:NPTN opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $358.36 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $112,356.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 25,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $260,596.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,490,000 after purchasing an additional 68,259 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at $1,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

