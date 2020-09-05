NEST Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $60.88 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 5th. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $93.38 million and $60.88 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 46.2% against the dollar. One NEST Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0572 or 0.00000563 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00107655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00040686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.48 or 0.01608775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00185998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000303 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00173185 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,632,225,876 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars.

