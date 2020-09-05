Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 120 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a CHF 120 price target on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NESN has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 113 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 100 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 123 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC set a CHF 101 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 95 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 112.29.

Nestlé has a 52-week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52-week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

