Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 95 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 95 target price on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a CHF 116 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 109 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 113 price objective on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 123 price objective on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 101 price objective on Nestlé and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 112.29.

Nestlé has a 52 week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52 week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

