Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 95 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 95 target price on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a CHF 116 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 109 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 113 price objective on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 123 price objective on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 101 price objective on Nestlé and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 112.29.

Nestlé has a 52 week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52 week high of CHF 86.40.

About Nestlé

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders

Analyst Recommendations for Nestlé (VTX:NESN)

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit