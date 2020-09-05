NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NetApp's fiscal first-quarter results reflect strength in all-flash business, and solid uptake of File, Block and Object Software, and Public Cloud Services. Also, upbeat guidance for fiscal second quarter bodes well. NetApp is well positioned to benefit from improvement in adoption of cloud-integrated all-flash solutions and hybrid multi-cloud offerings. Moreover, recent acquisitions of Spot, Cloud Jumper and Talon Storage have been immediately accretive to revenues, which bodes well. Notably, shares of NetApp have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, coronavirus crisis-induced sluggish IT spending and supply chain constraints are likely to weigh on revenues. Growing expenses on product enhancements amid intensifying competition from Pure Storage in the all-flash storage market is likely to limit margin expansion.”

Get NetApp alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NetApp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on NetApp from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on NetApp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.16.

NTAP stock opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. NetApp has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average is $43.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NetApp by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,579,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $203,190,000 after buying an additional 2,394,176 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in NetApp by 631.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,623,744 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $162,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,082 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in NetApp by 759.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 759,546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,078,000 after purchasing an additional 671,134 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,039,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in NetApp by 195.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 850,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after purchasing an additional 562,559 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetApp (NTAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.