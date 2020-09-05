Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,441 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Netflix by 27.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,142,631,000 after buying an additional 2,936,451 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,099,165 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,140,484,000 after buying an additional 148,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,446,123,000 after buying an additional 399,048 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 30.7% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,079,030,000 after buying an additional 1,299,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 24.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,762,464,000 after buying an additional 759,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at $26,477,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $2,698,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,524 shares of company stock valued at $121,935,040. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group set a $500.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $486.49.

NFLX traded down $9.70 on Friday, hitting $516.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,260,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,064,160. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $498.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $231.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

