Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,960 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 83,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,219,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 16.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $145,726,000 after acquiring an additional 54,708 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $2,698,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,524 shares of company stock worth $121,935,040 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $9.70 on Friday, reaching $516.05. 8,260,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,064,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.86 billion, a PE ratio of 87.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $498.83 and a 200 day moving average of $433.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group set a $500.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $486.49.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

