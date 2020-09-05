Network International’s (NETW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Network International (LON:NETW) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NETW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Network International from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Network International from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Network International from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Network International from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Network International to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 518.57 ($6.78).

Shares of LON:NETW opened at GBX 387.20 ($5.06) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 424.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 441.73. Network International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 317 ($4.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 656 ($8.57). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

