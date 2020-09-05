NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Raised to $335.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $270.44.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $277.32 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $291.09. The company has a market cap of $141.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,331 shares of company stock worth $19,743,120 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 129.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

