Nickel Mines Ltd (NIC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on September 14th

Nickel Mines Ltd (ASX:NIC) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 7th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.56.

In other Nickel Mines news, insider Weifeng Huang bought 4,450,000 shares of Nickel Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of A$2,225,000.00 ($1,589,285.71). Also, insider Mark Lochtenberg 6,490,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th.

Nickel Mines Limited produces nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 6,249 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

