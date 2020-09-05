Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) traded down 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.59 and last traded at $36.13. 10,299,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 9,294,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Nikola in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.07.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 176.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nikola Corporation will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $59,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nikola in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Nikola in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Nikola in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nikola in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nikola in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

