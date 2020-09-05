NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NINOY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NIKON CORP/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of NIKON CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

OTCMKTS NINOY opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. NIKON CORP/ADR has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of digital cameras-interchangeable lens type, interchangeable lenses and compact digital cameras, and other products.

