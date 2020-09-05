NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NMI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NMI from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NMI has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Get NMI alerts:

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.24. NMI has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.95.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. NMI had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $107.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.09 million. Equities analysts predict that NMI will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 85.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,857,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,665 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NMI by 97.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,254 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 2,151.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,150,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,274 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth approximately $15,361,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 4,055.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 699,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 682,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.