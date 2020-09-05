NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NMI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NMI from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NMI has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.92.
NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.24. NMI has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.95.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 85.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,857,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,665 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NMI by 97.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,254 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 2,151.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,150,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,274 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth approximately $15,361,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 4,055.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 699,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 682,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
NMI Company Profile
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
