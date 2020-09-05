Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) a €13.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Independent Research set a €12.30 ($14.47) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €19.49 ($22.93).

ETR:DEQ opened at €12.02 ($14.14) on Tuesday. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52 week low of €9.47 ($11.14) and a 52 week high of €27.54 ($32.40). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.64 million and a PE ratio of -9.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is €14.12.

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

