Nord/LB Analysts Give Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) a €34.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OSR. Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Independent Research set a €42.20 ($49.65) target price on Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.25 ($49.71) target price on Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Osram Licht currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €39.06 ($45.96).

Shares of OSR stock opened at €43.25 ($50.88) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €43.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.88. Osram Licht has a twelve month low of €54.80 ($64.47) and a twelve month high of €79.42 ($93.44).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

