Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Lodge Hill Capital LLC

Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 143,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,050 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for 7.8% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $25,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,524.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,355,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.39. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.76.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.64.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.