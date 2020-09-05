Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target hoisted by Goldman Sachs Group from $213.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a conviction-buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.64.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC opened at $209.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.06 and its 200 day moving average is $176.76. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,160 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.