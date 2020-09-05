Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Raised to $92.00 at Morgan Stanley

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Northern Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Northern Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Northern Trust from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.54.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $84.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 329,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,123,000 after purchasing an additional 18,583 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $3,747,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 846,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,165,000 after buying an additional 71,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 95.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.